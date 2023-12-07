Hunter Biden charged with nine federal tax crimes

In a newly unsealed federal indictment, President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is charged with nine federal tax crimes for what prosecutors are calling "a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million" in federal income taxes for the years 2016 through 2019.

The details of the indictment, which we learned of first via reporting from CBS News, break down that Hunter's total gross income for this period of time, in addition to the majority of 2020, was $7 million, indicating that he had plenty of funds during the years in question that could have been used to pay his taxes, including a $1 million payment from a Chinese businessman who had been indicted in the U.S.

In full, Hunter is being charged with failure to file and pay taxes, evasion of assessment and filing a false or fraudulent tax return. This is the second indictment from the office of special counsel David Weiss, the first being back in September in relation to prosecutors alleging that Biden's son unlawfully possessed a Colt Cobra 38SPL. Hunter pleaded not guilty to those charges.