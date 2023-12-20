Thirteen tons of TGI Friday's boneless chicken bites have been recalled due to plastic contamination

Approximately 26,550 pounds of TGI Friday's boneless chicken bites have been recalled due to possible contamination with “clear, hard plastic,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced in a Friday notice.

Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. issued the recall on its 15-ounce cartons of Honey BBQ flavor chicken bites that were produced on Oct. 3. The products contain lot code KL3K03 and “Best By Date” of 12/26/2024.

“The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting that clear, hard plastic was found under the breading of the boneless chicken bites,” the recall specified.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness from consumption of the aforementioned chicken bites. The USDA urged anyone who is concerned about possible injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who recently purchased the boneless chicken bites are advised to not consume them. The products should either be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.