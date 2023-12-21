Quaker recalls nearly 70 varieties of their granola products in all US states and territories

Another day, another recall: now, juggernaut company Quaker is recalling nearly 70 varieties of their granola products, from bars to cereals due to potential presence of salmonella, according to Dave Quinn at People

Quinn writes that the FDA announced the recall, which stated that "the products were sold throughout all 50 states in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan, in stores like Target, Costco, Walmart, Kroger and more." A large amount of products are included, from all Chewy bars (as well as regular and "less sugar" variations), plus Puffed Granola, Simply Granola Oats and Protein Granola Oats. It's also stated that customers should be mindful of other Quaker products, such as "Frito-Lay Chips, cookies, nuts and other Quaker favorites," according to Quinn. The Quaker's website has a full list of products included in the recall.

As of now, there have been no confirmed reports of illness, but salmonella an incredibly dangerous to children, older people and those afflicted with health problems or weakened with immune systems.If you have any of these foods on hand, either dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.