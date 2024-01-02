Nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled over possible E. Coli contamination

Valley Meats, LLC has recalled approximately 6,768 pounds of raw ground beef products due to possible E. Coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.

A recall was issued after samples of the ground beef products tested positive for E. coli during a microbiological analysis. The products were produced on Dec. 22, 2023, and include establishment number “EST. 5712” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to distributors in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan for further distribution to restaurants and other food institutions.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of “adverse reactions” due to consumption of these products. The USDA urged those who are concerned about any injuries or illnesses to contact their healthcare providers as soon as possible. Food institutions and restaurants are advised to discard the recalled products or return them to their place of purchase.

The recent recall came just a few days after Scanga Meat Company, a Colorado-based establishment, recalled 563 pounds of raw ground beef produced on Dec. 11. The products were sold at Scanga Meat Company’s retail location and shipped to restaurant locations in Colorado, per the USDA.