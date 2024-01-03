"I don’t think she was a devious person": Gypsy Rose Blanchard says her ill mother needed help

The world's fascination with Gypsy Rose Blanchard has reached new heights.

After serving 85 percent of her 10-year prison sentence for the murder of her mother Clauddine Blanchard in 2015, Blanchard is back in the public eye. The now-paroled 32-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter that she is "constantly learning new revelations from" her family about her life.

In the upcoming Lifetime docuseries "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," filmed over 18 months while Blanchard was in prison, a doctor called Blanchard's mother a psychopath. When asked if it was an accurate statement or if it was too harsh on Clauddine, Blanchard said, "I don’t think that that is an accurate description."

Blanchard continued, "She was a very sick lady that had a lot of mental health issues and she would have needed medication . . . So that’s what I think the issue with my mom was, I don’t think she was a devious person. I just think that she would have needed a lot of mental health therapy and help."

During her seven years in prison, Blanchard said she gained a sense of maturity and has become her own advocate.

"You can see the transformation from when I first got to prison to me actually walking out of prison and feeling, as a confident woman, like I could stand my ground, say no when I need to, be my best advocate," she said.

Blanchard even revealed that she is a big fan of Taylor Swift, calling herself a Swiftie and noting that "Karma" is the song that she's been listening to the most.