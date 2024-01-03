"Uh-oh": Fox News hosted a psychic to predict Trump's 2024 fate — and it didn't go well

Fox News host Jesse Watters rounded out his first show of the year with a look toward the political futures of President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, forgoing featuring a political authority in favor of a psychic and self-described "ghost hunter" who foresaw "a sense of loss" for the former president, The Daily Beast reports. On Tuesday's "Jesse Watters Primetime," the host spoke with Paula Roberts, "The English Psychic," who, per her website, is also a clairvoyant and handwriting analyst. Watters prefaced the conversation with claims that another fortune teller he'd asked about Trump's 2024 fate told him “there would be a grave injustice this fall.”

“We may not even have an election,” Watters recalled, voicing some of Trump supporters’ anxieties. “Therefore, we need a second opinion.” After Watters asked for Roberts' reading on the former president, who is slated to face four criminal trials in the coming months, the psychic drew one card from her tarot deck. Both she and the right-wing host let out an "Uh-oh" as she unveiled a figure cloaked in black looking down at three overturned cups with two standing upright behind it. “I do recognize I’m on Fox TV,” Roberts began. “A sense of loss. A sense of loss, but it’s very specific… It’s as if he may be thinking more about what he’s lost, and not still taking full advantage of what he still has.”

“That’s a great interpretation, Paula,” Watters responded. He then asked about Biden's 2024, which Roberts predicted would see “lots and lots and lots and lots of money" after drawing another card. "You mean from China?” Watters asked, later joking that he'd connect her with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., whose impeachment inquiry into the Biden family has failed to yield any evidence and gain traction.