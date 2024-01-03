You can finally use a reusable cup on most Starbucks orders

Are you a fan of Starbucks, but not a lover of all those single-use cups? It just got easier to enjoy your morning brew and keep your New Year's resolution to reduce waste.

As of Wednesday, Starbucks will allow customers to use their own cups and mugs on visits to company-operated locations in the U.S. and Canada, as well as participating licensed stores. If you're placing a mobile order, simply click "customize," then scroll down and select the option to use a "personal cup." To "ensure hygiene and safety," your barista will collect it from you "using a contactless vessel."

There are a few things you'll want to keep top of mind, according to CNN's Jordan Valinsky. First, don't forget to clean your own cup before you order — the chain won't do so for you — and it can't exceed 40 ounces. Also, you can't use a personal mug if you order via a third-party app.

If you opt to use a reusable cup, you'll receive a 10-cent discount, and if you're signed up for Starbucks Rewards, you'll collect 25 additional bonus stars.

"This is part of a larger cultural movement the company is leading to shift toward reusables and away from single-use plastics, making it convenient for customers to use their own personal cup for every visit," the company says, adding that it aims to reduce waste by 50% as of 2030.