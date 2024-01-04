Florida venue cancels Marjorie Taylor Greene's 3rd anniversary of Jan 6 party

Westgate Resorts in Kissimmee, Florida pulled the date for an event set to be hosted by the Republican Party of Osceola County this week after learning that it was not simply a book signing and meet-and-greet with Marjorie Taylor Greene but, in actuality, a 3rd Anniversary of Jan 6 party.

“Please be advised that Westgate was not made aware of the purpose of this event when we were approached to host a book signing,” Westgate Resorts said in a statement. “This event has been canceled and is no longer taking place at our resort.”

According to NBC News, which first reported on the event, a text message invitation from the Osceola County Republican Party detailed, “A prominent MAGA leader, Congresswoman Greene is a staunch advocate for American priorities over foreign interests and special lobbying," and that the cost of attendance would be $45 to $1,000 to meet Greene and "receive a signed copy of her book.”

“Just another day in Florida where the local Republican Party in Osceola County is hosting an ‘anniversary’ event to mark January 6th and Marjorie Taylor Green is the ‘special’ guest,” Democratic Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani wrote on X. “Was really hoping this was a joke when I first saw it.”

As of the time of this writing, the event link is still visible on the Osceola County Republican Party's Facebook page, and no indication has been made as to whether or not a new venue will be sought out.