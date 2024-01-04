"White House for sale": Report reveals Trump made over $6M from China and Saudi Arabia in office

Donald Trump's businesses raked in at least $7.8 million from 20 foreign governments throughout his presidency, new documents released by House Democrats on Thursday show, according to The New York Times. The overseas transactions, outlined in a 156-page report called "White House For Sale" produced by House Oversight Committee Democrats, provide hard evidence of the former president's engagement in the kind of conduct House Republicans accuse President Joe Biden of as they attempt to build an impeachment case against him despite their probe of his alleged dealings failing to yield any evidence.

The report details how foreign governments and their controlled entities, including a top U.S. adversary, patronized Trump's businesses while he was in office. They shelled out millions to the now-defunct Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.; the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas; Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York City; and Trump World Tower at 845 United Nations Plaza in New York. China made the largest total payment to Trump's properties, amounting to $5.5 million including millions from China's U.S. Embassy, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Hainan Airlines Holding Company, the report found.

Saudi Arabia was the business' second-largest customer, having dolled out more than $615,000 at the Trump World Tower and Trump International Hotel. ”By elevating his personal financial interests and the policy priorities of corrupt foreign powers over the American public interest, former President Trump violated both the clear commands of the Constitution and the careful precedent set and observed by every previous commander in chief,” wrote Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in a foreword to the document. “That narrative is insane,” Eric Trump told the Times of the Democrats’ report, adding “there is no president in United States history who was tougher on China than Donald Trump.”