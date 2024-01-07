Police looking into alleged physical altercation between Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband

On Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, a string of curious messages began to pop up on X (formerly Twitter) regarding a physical altercation between Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, at the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Colorado.

The news of the rumored scuffle first broke via posts from an anti-Boebert super PAC called “American Muckrakers,” and further circulated when the account @theliamnissan wrote, "I have a feeling Lauren Boebert is gonna trend today after witnesses in a Colorado restaurant tonight saw the congresswoman punch her estranged husband Jayson in the nose," which has now seemingly been confirmed, with area police looking into the matter and Mr. Boebert weighing in to say that, yup, it happened.

According to The Daily Beast, A Boebert aide said that Jayson called the police to the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt, claiming that he was a “victim of domestic violence,” adding that, as of now, no arrests have been made and that Lauren "denies any allegation of domestic violence on her part."

“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving," Lauren said in a statement to the outlet. "I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”