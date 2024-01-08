On Monday, Jonathan Majors opened up in his first interview on "Good Morning America" a month after being on trial and convicted for the assault of his ex-partner Grace Jabbari.

After hearing the verdict, the now-fired Marvel actor said he was "shocked and afraid." In the sit-down interview, he told ABC News, "I'm standing there, and the verdict comes down. I say, 'How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution's evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?'"

Majors was found guilty of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment. He said he plans to appeal his guilty verdict. But in the meantime, Majors awaits sentencing on the charges on Feb. 6.

Majors, who declined to testify during the trial, said that picking up Jabbari and forcing her into a taxi was "one of the biggest mistakes of my life." He continued to deny ever harming Jabbari, saying he did not know how she received the injuries on her arm.

Not only does he deny assaulting Jabbari, but Majors said he believes race played a role in his arrest and conviction. He said that if you reverse the video of Majors and Jabbari's altercation, "a Black man chasing a young white girl down the street, screaming and crying, that man is gonna be shot and killed in the streets of New York City."

In response to Majors' interview, Jabbari's attorney said Majors "continues to take no accountability for his actions." However, Majors is steadfast in his innocence, saying he will someday return to acting: "But it's God's plan and God's timing."