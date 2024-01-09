"I found a super easy method for chocolate mousse on the internet" is a sentence that I never thought would make its way onto my blank page or even come out of my mouth. But Pinch Me Good had a great vegan recipe that I simplified.

But it is true! I found it, I whipped it up, I served it — and now I'm eager to share it with you.

If I weren't on a quest to lead a healthier lifestyle, I never would have stumbled across this almost too-simple recipe. And honestly, I didn't think my stint with clean eating would last long enough for me to discover a recipe like this because being healthy is so difficult, life is so stressful and salty, greasy, sugary-packed carbs always make everything feel so much better.

But after a few months, I'm proud to say, I'm still swinging with two fists full of lettuce and (surprise!) I actually lost weight. It's something that I would not have envisioned happening . . . but here we are.

And no, I don't have one of those hyper obvious before and after pictures where in photo one I look sad, chunky and hunched over in comparison to the beautiful 4K, perfectly postured, version of myself in photo two, in which my teeth are both abnormally white and straight and my muscles pop out of a shirt that appears to be painted on me.

In reality, I'm probably the only one who sees and feels my results. For the past week, I've been trying on old clothes that should be destined for my donation pile — not because they're dated or hideous, but rather my talent for adding on pounds over the years. Now, they're loose, and I need a belt (a new one because my old one is too big).

In order for me to maintain this progress, I must continue to cook, control myself on cheat days and tmake little snacks like my "2- (maybe 3-) ingredient chocolate mousse."

***

Inspired by Pinch Me Good

2-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse

Yields 4 servings Prep Time 5 minutes (plus overnight refrigeration)