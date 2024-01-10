"She's displayed pornography": MTG called out for tantrum as Hunter Biden walks out on her remarks

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and his legal team on Wednesday unexpectedly showed up for his contempt of Congress hearing in Washington, D.C. Biden's appearance was short-lived, however, and he departed approximately ten minutes into the hearing once conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., began speaking. "Excuse me Hunter! Apparently you're afraid of my words," Greene said to Biden as he left the room. "Wow, that's too bad." The hearing, conducted by the House Oversight Committee, surrounded Biden's refusal to submit to a subpoena answering the committee's questions. As AlterNet noted, however, Biden held a press conference on the day he was supposed to testify, stating that he was willing to answer the committee's questions as long as the hearing was made open to the public.

Biden's departure could be connected to Greene's decision to display nude photos of Biden participating in sex acts during a separate hearing last year. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., during the Wednesday hearing opposed Greene entering information to the record, observing that Democrats had not yet seen what she was attempting to enter. "In the past she’s displayed pornography. Are pornographic photos allowed to be displayed in this committee room?” Raskin said. “It’s not pornography,” Greene replied. “OK, you’re the expert,” Raskin responded, to which Greene said, “I’m not an expert. Someone on this committee accused me of revenge porn, and I have a right to respond to that, and I’d like to enter … This is this is important evidence for the record. It pertains to our investigation into Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, and this comes from."

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Fla., also hit out at Greene for her criticism of Biden during the hearing. “It’s really interesting to hear the gentlelady from Georgia speak about Hunter Biden leaving the room,” he said. “She is the person that showed nude photos of Hunter Biden in this very committee room showing, showing d**k pics in this committee room of Hunter Biden.” Garcia continued by noting, “I think it’s really ironic. Hypocritical and quite shameful that the person who’s complaining about somebody leaving when she is showing nude photos of him to this committee in this very room.” Garcia then took aim at Greene's seeming support of Jan. 6 insurrectionists who participated in the Capitol attacks. "And also, you take about decorum. You’re talking about January 6th, Miss Greene,” he said. “I was there with you when we went to the January 6th jail and when you were hugging, high-fiving, talking to, and providing so much comfort and joy to the insurrectionists that attacked our Capitol and you in insurrectionists at the Capitol. You were. You were hugging and giving them all the support.”