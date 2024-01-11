"It's such a gay movie": Kristen Stewart reflects on the queerness of "The Twilight Saga"

Kristen Stewart, who publicly came out as queer during her opening monologue as host of "Saturday Night Live" in 2017, has made yet another highly anticipated declaration, confirming in a new interview that the franchise that made her a household name, "The Twilight Saga," is also gay.

Speaking to Variety, Stewart reflects on the LGBTQIA-ness of the five film series that she wrapped just a handful of years before taking on that SNL gig, saying, “I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating. It’s such a gay movie. I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor [Lautner] and Rob and me, and it’s so hidden and not okay. I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”

Elsewhere in the interview, in which she promotes her latest film, the queer crime thriller “Love Lies Bleeding,” Stewart mentions trying to convince the press that it was OK to write about her relationships with women years before she officially came out, while also being a bit skeeved out about people's intrusive curiosity about her sexual identity.

“For so long, I was like, ‘Why are you trying to skewer me? Why are you trying to ruin my life? I’m a kid, and I don’t really know myself well enough yet,’” she says. “The idea of people going, ‘I knew that you were a little queer kid forever.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah? Well, you should honestly have seen me f**k my first boyfriend.’”