Max’s heartfelt dramedy “Julia” has been canceled following a two-season run

Max is saying farewell to “Julia,” the feel-good dramedy about the life of legendary chef and television personality Julia Child. The announcement comes just a few weeks after the series wrapped up its second season on Dec. 21.

“We are so honored to have partnered with Chris Keyser, Daniel Goldfarb and their masterful creative team and dynamic cast, led by Sarah Lancashire, as they cooked up ‘Julia,’” a Max spokesperson told Variety in a statement. “Thanks to their beautiful work over two seasons of this heartful, sensual, and inspiring show, we can forever celebrate the incredible legacy of Julia Child.”

“Julia” followed the life of Julia Child in 1960s Cambridge, Massachusetts, amid the production of her esteemed television show “The French Chef.” The series originally debuted on Max in March 2022. Its second season premiered in November 2023. Both seasons consisted of eight episodes each.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Max did not own the show and “instead paid a licensing fee to producers Lionsgate Television, which is in the midst of spinning off from premium cable network Starz.”

Alongside Lancashire — who played the series’ titular character — “Julia” starred Bebe Neuwirth, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott, Brittany Bradford and Robert Joy. The show earned favorable reviews from many critics. "Julia" is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% score among critics and a 91% rating among audience members.