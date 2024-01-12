Julia Roberts talks not doing nude scenes throughout her "G-Rated" career

During a recent interview for Vogue conducted by "Notting Hill" director Richard Curtis, Julia Roberts discussed her role in Hollywood. “Do you ever think, ‘I’m representing something?'” Curtis asked Roberts, who is primarily known for playing the lead in a number of '90s rom-coms, including "Notting Hill" and "Pretty Woman."

“I think it would be more to the point that the things I choose not to do are representative of me,” Roberts replied, citing her largely “my G-rated career." She added, “Not to be criticizing others’ choices, but for me to not take off my clothes in a movie or be vulnerable in physical ways is a choice that I guess I make for myself. But in effect, I’m choosing not to do something as opposed to choosing to do something.”

While Roberts has starred in some films that contain moments of sexuality, the choice to never go nude for a role was intentional. She noted that the modern film industry is "completely different" from what it was during her own heyday. “That’s when I really feel like a dinosaur, when you just look at the structure of the business. It’s completely different," she said. "There are so many elements to being famous now, it just seems exhausting . . . It kind of just made this sort of structural sense, and now it just seems more chaotic. There’s more elements, there’s more noise, there’s more outlets, there’s more stuff.”