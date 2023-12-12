Julia Roberts predicts where her iconic “Pretty Woman” to “Notting Hill” characters would be today

Julia Roberts is best known for her iconic roles as leading ladies in romantic comedies throughout the '90s, capturing the hearts of people everywhere in films like "Notting Hill" and "Pretty Woman." In an interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, King asked Roberts where all her characters would be today. She began with Vivian from "Pretty Woman," in which Roberts played a sex worker who fell in love with one of her clients, a wealthy businessman played by Richard Gere.

Roberts theorized that Vivan and Edward would no longer be together because she thinks "he passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack, smiling. And now she runs his business." Another one of Roberts' popular movies, "My Best Friend's Wedding," involves a love triangle with Roberts' character Julianne, who is in love with her best friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney). Unfortunately, Michael is getting married to the young blonde Kimberly (Cameron Diaz). Roberts said "He's married and faithful to his wife. And George (Rupert Everett) and Julianne start a do-it-yourself show on HGTV and become wildly famous."

Last but not least, Roberts shared a "fan theory" about the beloved rom-com "Notting Hill," in which Roberts played a famous American actress Anna Scott who falls in love with a normal British bookstore owner named William, played be Hugh Grant. "She's retired. She has six children and has maintained her waist size, amazingly. And yeah ... he runs the bookshop still. And now there's a little knitting annex to the bookshop that she runs," she said.