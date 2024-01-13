Biden campaign taps Jon Stewart alum for help with media-savvy tactics

In a smart move that will surely help to draw the eyes of younger voters in 2024 — especially those of the TikTok generation — the Biden campaign is bringing on Andy Crystal, former research producer for Apple TV+’s "The Problem with Jon Stewart" and Netflix’s "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj," in an effort to give Biden a sharp, media-savvy advantage over his opponents.

According to campaign officials, Crystal will combine traditional campaign research with a greater emphasis on viral videos, investigative reporting and other tactics that will break through in the media. He will report to Michael Tyler, communications director.

“Andy’s vision, vast intellect and passion for finding and reporting important stories drove our most memorable episodes," Jim Margolis, executive producer and showrunner of "Patriot Act" said in a statement. "He has an uncommon ability to quickly process huge amounts of information, to make complex stories understandable and to put a human face on issues that matter. His brain is a firehose of smart and interesting ideas, and he was always the person we turned to make sure we had the story right."

According to Politico, Biden's campaign has also tapped Lauren Hitt, who most recently served as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) communications director, as a senior national spokesperson.

“We’re excited to welcome Andy and Lauren to the already talented and fierce communications team working to reelect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Michael Tyler, Biden’s communications director, said in a statement. “I’m also proud to recognize Kevin’s invaluable role representing our campaign since launch and communicating the president’s vision directly to voters.”