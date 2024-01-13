Bill O’Reilly's own books swept up in book ban he supported

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has found himself a living example of the "golden rule," angered to learn that a select number of his book titles are being banned after staunchly supporting such treatment towards other author's works.

Having spoken in favor of Ron DeSantis' book ban laws in Florida, O’Reilly is incensed now that the Florida Freedom to Read Project saw his name on a list of over 1,000 book titles that were to be temporarily removed from the Escambia County School District and made the fair call to treat him as he would have treated others.

In response to his books "Killing Jesus: A History" and "Killing Reagan: The Violent Assault That Changed a Presidency" being effectively banned, O’Reilly told Newsweek on Friday, “It’s absurd. Preposterous,” adding that he’ll “find out exactly who made the decisions" and blast them on his various outlets.

"I’m going to ask them for a detailed explanation of why they did that,” he says.

According to a spokesperson for the school district, O’Reilly’s books aren’t permanently banned but are under review “to ensure compliance.” That being said, he's been burned by his own fire, writing, "Things are getting crazy with book banning in #Florida," in a statement to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.