Results of the key Iowa Poll, released Saturday, show Donald Trump retains a strong lead against other Republicans ahead of Monday's caucuses, the first of the state contests to kick off the nomination process for this year's presidential election. This final poll conducted by the Des Moines Register, NBC News, and Mediacom has Trump in the lead, with 48% of likely Republican caucus participants picking the former president as their first choice for the GOP nomination. Former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is in second with 20%, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in third with 16%.

The Register also reports that while most poll responders say they would vote for Trump against Biden in the general election, only 23% of Haley supporters say they would.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who continues to campaign heavily in Iowa and maintains his strong public support for Trump, polled at 8%. Yesterday, Trump blasted Ramaswamy on Truth Social, claiming, “all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks” and “Vivek is not MAGA.” In return, Ramaswamy posted a lengthy response on X (formerly Twitter), saying “I don’t think friendly fire is helpful,” and calling Haley “a puppet” of the media and accusing her of being “prop[ped] up” by “the same billionaires funding the lawsuits against Trump.”

The caucuses are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Monday.