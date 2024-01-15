“Even if you vote and pass away, it’s worth it”: Trump urges Iowans to vote sick in subzero temps

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Iowa voters to turn out to vote despite subzero temperatures across the region. Trump told supporters in Indianola that it was imperative to vote for him to “save America from crooked Joe Biden” amid concerns of low turnout as wind chill temperatures are expected to fall as low as 35 below zero.

"You can't sit home. If you're sick as a dog, you say: 'God I gotta make it.' Even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it," Trump said. "If you're sick, if you're just so sick, you can't, 'darling, I don't think I can.' Get up. Get up. You get up, you're gonna vote," he added, imitating a woman urging her husband to vote. "'Yes, darling,’ because ultimately, we know who calls the shots right?"

Trump assured his supporters that the caucus locations would “all be safe,” adding: "But you gotta get up, you gotta vote, because it has nothing to do with anything but taking our nation back, and that's the biggest thing there is.” The final Des Moines Register poll showed Trump leading with 48% of likely Republican caucusgoers, with former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley at 20% and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 16%.