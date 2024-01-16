Capitol Police investigating Roger Stone comments about assassinating two House Dems: report

Capitol police are looking into comments made by far-right lobbyist and fervent Trump supporter Roger Stone for discussing the assassination of two Democratic members of Congress, per a new report from Mediaite.

The outlet last week shared an audio recording of Stone's comments about House Judiciary Committee Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., which he made while speaking to former NYPD officer Sal Greco.

“It’s time to do it,” Stone said to Greco. “Let’s go find Swalwell. It’s time to do it. Then we’ll see how brave the rest of them are. It’s time to do it. It’s either Swalwell or Nadler has to die before the election. They need to get the message. Let’s go find Swalwell and get this over with. I’m just not putting up with this shit anymore.”

Stone denied making the remarks, claiming that the audio “poorly fabricated AI generated fraud all because I am loyal to [Trump]," per Mediaite's report. Greco in a statement to Mediaite did not refute the veracity of the audio, saying, “I don’t think your reader is interested in ancient political fodder.” Mediaite also reported that Greco was fired from the NYPD in 2022 for his connection to Stone.

While the FBI declined to comment when reached by Mediaite, the publication reported that a source had indicated that the FBI is aiding Capitol police in the probe. Stone, who was criminally convicted at the federal level in relation to former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, had his sentence commuted by Trump before he was sent to prison. As noted by Mediaite, Nadler, not long after the audio between Stone and Greco was recorded, stated that the House Judiciary Committee would be investigating why Stone's sentence was commuted by the Trump administration.

"The Roger Stone assassination plot recording may seem like the ravings of a wannabe gangster. It’s not," said Rep. Swalwell. "This is what Trump and his real-life thugs do: they try to intimidate opponents and will always choose violence over voting. Because I’m one of Trump’s loudest critics, Stone put a hit out on me. This threat, and other threats of violence by Trump and his supporters, must be taken seriously by not only law enforcement but also by my colleagues." He continued: "Both parties, not just Democrats, must condemn this violence. Unity will always be the best antidote against further violence. Finally, Stone said that I and Trump’s enemies need to ‘get the message.’ Well, I and the voters have a message for Stone and Trump: we are still here and we are not going away until we bury MAGAism and make sure America’s democracy endures."