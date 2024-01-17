Buckingham Palace announces King Charles’ hospitalization – shortly after Kate Middleton’s

King Charles is heading to the hospital.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” Buckingham Palace announced in a statement Wednesday. “His Majesty's condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

It is understood that the king wanted to share his diagnosis to encourage men who may be experiencing similar symptoms to seek medical guidance, according to The Independent.

Charles’ medical announcement came only a few hours after Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was hospitalized after she underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” on Tuesday.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the statement said. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

Middleton’s health issue was non-cancerous, per People. She is expected to recover at home in Windsor after being discharged from the hospital.

Prince William is also expected to postpone some of his royal duties and engagement to help support his wife during her recovery, Vanity Fair reported. He will not take on official duties while Middleton is in the hospital or during the early days of her recovery.