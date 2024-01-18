Sara Ramirez's Che Diaz might be axed from "And Just Like That"

A new report from The Daily Mail indicated that Sara Ramirez, the non-binary singer and actor who portrayed the character Che Diaz on "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That," may have been officially dropped from the show. Ramirez's character was known for their divisiveness amongst views, and this tension may have contributed to why they were ultimately let go, per insiders who told the outlet that Diaz was "a waste of airtime." Ramirez on Tuesday took to their Instagram account with a post that seemed to claim that their support of Palestine in its war with Israel was the root cause of their departure from "And Just Like That."

"Our industry is so duplicitous," Ramirez wrote. "While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again. While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go . . . we are beyond the 100 day mark on this 'war' that has been acknowledged by many, including the ICC, as a genocide. It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played. P.s. Don’t let the tabloids distract you from what’s happening in Gaza. Really nice try, though."

However, sources speaking to The Daily Mail disputed Ramirez's allegations. "Sara was not fired because they support Palestine and the cease-fire," they reportedly told the publication. "Sara was fired because Che brought nothing to the show anymore . . . After Che split with Miranda, the character really held no value anymore and fans found them annoying. The storyline as a struggling comedian was a waste of airtime and Sara knew it."

While original Sex and the City cast member Cynthia Nixon has also been vocal about being pro-Palestine, The AV Club noted that Nixon, unlike Ramirez, is an integral piece of the new series.

Salon reached out to Warner Bros. Discovery and was told there was no comment.