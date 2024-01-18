Sophie Turner drops custody lawsuit against Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has dropped the "wrongful retention" claim against Joe Jonas on Wednesday when a judge in New York dismissed the lawsuit via a consent order, per The New York Times. The "Game of Thrones" actress in the September suit had alleged that, after she and Jonas — a member of boy band, "The Jonas Brothers," — announced their plans to divorce, Jonas refused to give their two children to Turner after a previously agreed upon plan that she would pick them up from him in America in September to return to England. Turner also claimed that Jonas refused to give her the children's passports, inhibiting them from returning to the U.K. altogether.

The children, who were born in the U.S., are American and British citizens, The Times noted. A representative for Jonas at the time that Turner sued him stated that giving Turner access to the passports would have been in violation of a court order in Florida, where divorce proceedings had began, that barred Turner and Jonas from moving the kids elsewhere.

In the Wednesday order, Judge Katherine Polk Failla observed that the couple had inked a document acknowledging mutual understanding and a "parenting plan." Pailla also noted that Turner and Jonas filed a similar consent order with a court in Britain.