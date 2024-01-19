Nikki Haley says she doesn't want to be anybody's vice president

As we get further along in what's being called the biggest election year in history, a popular topic is who Donald Trump will pick to be his running mate but, according to Nikki Haley, it certainly won't be her.

With buzz of her being on a short list of candidates for Trump's VP, should she decide to end her own campaign, Haley shrugged that off as being an option for her, telling voters at Mary Ann's Diner in Amherst, New Hampshire on Friday, "I don't want to be anybody's vice president . . . That is off the table. I have always said that."

According to The Boston Globe, Haley fielded questions from a Hollis resident during her stop-in at the diner, who was concerned about her pledge to pardon Trump if he's convicted of any of the 91 felony charges he’s currently facing. Haley assured him that "her goal in pardoning Donald Trump would be to bring the country together, not to help the former president," per the outlet's reporting.

“If there’s an 80-year-old president sitting in jail, you are going to see the country continue to be divided,” she said. “It would be for the good of the country, not for the good of him.”