This is the perfect pomegranate margarita for Dry January

You don't have to fall victim to the same old boring versions of dry January; do yourself a favor and spice it up with my zero-proof pomegranate margarita.

Last year, I made a promise to eighty-six the booze. Health conditions, my age, the amount of money I was spending and how "older me" is beginning to feel very uncomfortable around the extremely drunk.

I'm not the guy to judge, but please don't sweat next to me (unless we are in a cycling class), don't pour out your heart to me (unless you are my wife), don’t try to convince me that the world is against you (unless you are me when I was 22), and don't puke, throw up, regurgitate, hurl or whatever-you-call-it anywhere near me (unless you are my daughter).

I've had an unhealthy relationship with booze since I was a young teen, and managed not to do any of those things — except the unnecessarily pour your heart out part, which I think we've all done that a time or two.

I took a break from alcohol before ultimately deciding to become a social wine drinker. I have to say that the transformation has been unexpected — as I have knocked off a few pounds, abandoned my desire for sugary foods, especially the desserts that come after nice dinners, and the smell of booze now makes me a little bit nauseous.

This is not to say that I will never have a cocktail again . . . but I don't desire them. This change had led to me having more conversations with people that have also decided to cut back or give up alcohol completely.

In these conversations you hear different phrases thrown around, like spirit-free, sober October and yes, dry January. The origins of Dry January begin with Alcohol Change UK, back in 2013.

“Dry January started in 2013 with 4,000 people. Now in its 11th year, it's come a long way since then, with over 175,000 taking part in 2023.”

What's cool about tackling dry January in 2024 is that it does not have to be totally dry, as there are so many zero proof companies putting out high quality products that are concocted well enough to bless you with that "alcohol" flavor without the pain that it tends to come with. I have been using Ritual Zero Proof tequila for my margaritas. And if I'm mixing them for friends who drink, I can easily whip up mine and use the same recipe with actual tequila, which gives no one the opportunity to ask me if I'm drinking or not.

Non-alcoholic Pomegranate Margarita

Yields 1 serving Prep Time 5 minutes