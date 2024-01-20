Trump credits Nikki Haley as being the person in charge of security on Jan 6 in New Hampshire flub

Donald Trump's campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire — during which he received an official endorsement from South Carolina Senator Tim Scott — left some voters with questions. Nearing the top of the list, judging by Saturday morning's news scroll, is uncertainty as to whether the former president has a firm grasp on who Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi are.

During his event on Friday evening, Trump appeared to credit Haley with being in charge of security at Congress on Jan 6, seemingly confusing her with Pelosi, which the internet was quick to point out would have gotten anyone else — namely Biden — shuffled off to Shady Pines.

"By the way, they never report the crowd on January 6," Trump said. "You know Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, did you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it? All of it. Because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guards, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don't want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people."

"This is quite a slip. Trump confused Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi. If Biden did anything like this, Fox would melt down," wrote David Corn, DC bureau chief of Mother Jones and MSNBC analyst, in a post to X (formerly Twitter).

Watch here: