Marjorie Taylor Greene says Johnson is speaker only because "conference is so desperate"

Earlier this week, speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) claimed to not be worried about Marjorie Taylor Greene's threat to file a motion to vacate him from his newly acquired position, which she made in response to a Ukraine-border deal he's in talks with Democrats about, according to The Hill.

“I’ve talked with her about it personally at great length, and she’s made her position very clear,” Johnson said. “We have to do our job. We have to continue to ensure that we’re covering all these bases and we’ll see how this all shakes out. I’m not worried about that. I got a job to do here. And we have to make sure we get the answers that we demanded.”

On Friday, Greene spoke to former White House adviser Steve Bannon about this, saying, "I let Speaker Johnson know that in no way, shape and form will I support any type of [continuing resolution],” and she's since doubled-down on her opinion there, telling Politico “I don’t think he’s safe right now.”

“The only reason he’s speaker is because our conference is so desperate,” Greene furthered to the outlet in a feature published on Sunday.