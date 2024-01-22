GOPer fact-checked for crying "election interference" over trial delay that Trump lawyer asked for

Conservative Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., called the cancellation of Monday's trial proceedings in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation trial against Donald Trump as "blatant election interference."

The trial was adjourned for a sick juror, per CNN; however, before being called off, Judge Lewis Kaplan offered to continue with eight of the nine jurors present. While Carroll's legal team gave the OK, Trump attorney Alina Habba asked for an adjournment.

Stefanik on Monday quote tweeted a pro-Trump account on X/Twitter, which claimed "ELECTION INTERFERENCE" because Monday's trial proceedings were bumped to Tuesday, the day of the New Hampshire primary.

"This is blatant election interference!" Stefanik wrote. "Joe Biden and his Democrat cronies are the true threats to democracy! TRUMP 2024!"

CNN chief legal correspondent Paula Reid, a former attorney, set the record straight.

"What? The judge gave lawyers the option to continue with just eight jurors, after one went home sick, but Trump lawyer said she wanted an adjournment for the day," Reid tweeted. "The Trump team had a choice and chose not to proceed today."

Trump on Monday had also indicated that he wished to testify in his defamation trial.

"So tomorrow is the New Hampshire primary and he needs to be in New Hampshire," Habba told Kaplan. "He was planning to testify — clearly, he flew in last night to be here. I would just need his testimony to be Wednesday in light of the news about the juror today."

Kaplan at the time said he would not make a decision on Trump's request but did reject a request from Habba for a mistrial after they claimed Carroll destroyed evidence by erasing some of the threats she received after speaking out alleging that Trump sexually assaulted her.