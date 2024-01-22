Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, reveals “shock” second cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, announced Monday that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer, only months after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June.

“I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery,” Ferguson wrote in an Instagram post.

“It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was,” she added. “Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support.” (Ferguson announced that she "beat breast cancer" in December.)

Ferguson encouraged her followers to diligently check their own skin and be mindful of any changes: “I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, [color] and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent.”

A spokesperson told People that a dermatologist removed "a number of moles" as Ferguson underwent reconstructive surgery after her mastectomy, one of which was determined to be cancerous.

"I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer," Ferguson concluded. " . . . I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support."