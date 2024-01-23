Anne Hathaway walks out of Vanity Fair photoshoot in support of Condé Nast work stoppage

Anne Hathway walked out of a photo shoot with Vanity Fair to support the more than 400 workers in the Condé Nast Union who staged a work stoppage on Tuesday morning.

Variety reported that Hathway was unaware of the walkout when she arrived for the photo shoot in New York City. While the actress was still in hair and makeup, her team was notified by a person from the actor's union SAG-AFTRA. Hathaway was encouraged to support the walkout.

“They hadn’t even started taking photos yet,” a source told Variety. “Once Anne was made aware of what was going on, she just got up from hair and makeup and left.

Since last week, the media company has seen backlash from its employees and union for recent layoffs at the music publication Pitchfork and announced the website will be folded into the men's magazine GQ. Condé Nast employs people across publications like Vanity Fair, Vogue, GQ and Architectural Digest.

Anna Wintour, Condé Nast’s chief content officer, told Pitchfork staffers that the "decision was made after a careful evaluation of Pitchfork’s performance and what we believe is the best path forward for the brand so that our coverage of music can continue to thrive within the company.”

Soon after the layoffs, Condé Nast Union shared online its plans to walk out of work: “Nearly 400 of us have pledged to STOP WORK when our bargaining committee calls for a 24 hour walkout." The union urged people to stand against "breaking the law, stop union busting, and stop the layoffs."