Jon Stewart to return to "The Daily Show" as part-time Monday evening host

Jon Stewart makes his long-awaited return to "The Daily Show" — but only on Mondays.

Stewart, who revamped and hosted the political satire series for 16 years previously, will also return to executive produce during the 2024 election cycle, The Associated Press reported.

Stewart will join a list of other "The Daily Show" correspondents like Dulce Sloan, Michael Kosta, Ronny Chieng and Desi Lydic who will help steer ship this year as the show moves on without a permanent host after Trevor Noah's departure.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s 'The Daily Show' to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.

“In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit,” he continued.

In 2015, Stewart left the show he helped craft into a vehicle for strong political commentary. Following Stewart's retirement, Noah took up the mantle for seven years until he decided to move on. This year, the show also received an Emmy for its work under Noah's leadership.

However, Stewart didn't give up political commentary when he left "The Daily Show." The comedian starred in the political and social issues-driven show “The Problem With Jon Stewart” in 2021, but it was canceled by Apple TV+.