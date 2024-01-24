Donald Trump may have provided writer E. Jean Carroll's legal team with additional fodder to trounce him in her second defamation lawsuit against the former president, one legal expert argued.

MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin took to X/Twitter following Trump's win against former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday night and a bizzare victory speech that Haley spokesperson Nachama Soloveichik described as "unhinged." The ex-president dedicated a decent amount of time to lambasting Haley after securing the victory, and according to Rubin, some of his remarks could be just what Carroll's attorneys need.

“'I don’t get too angry; I get even,'" Rubin quoted Trump as having said after his win, "giving E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers more ammunition for cross-examination should he testify in the ongoing trial." Carroll, the longtime columnist who alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York department store dressing room in the late 90s, is now embroiled in a second defamation trial against the ex-president because he continued to reject her claims even after being found liable for sexual abuse and defamation last spring.

