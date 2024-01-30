DOJ probing Cori Bush over security spending: reports

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams . It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

The U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a criminal investigation into progressive Congresswoman Cori Bush for potential misspending of security money, Punchbowl News reported Tuesday.

As part of the probe into the Missouri Democrat and her member representation allowance, the DOJ sent a subpoena for documents to the House of Representatives Office of the Sergeant at Arms, according to Punchbowl and other outlets.

"I asked Cori Bush about the investigation directly last night," Punchbowl's Max Cohen said on social media. "She repeatedly declined to comment and reprimanded me for approaching her as she had a toothache."

Like other "Squad" members, Bush has faced harassment and death threats since entering Congress in 2021. She has not commented on the DOJ probe but has repeatedly faced scrutiny—particularly from right-wing media and groups—for her security spending, including for her campaign paying her husband, Cortney Merritts.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust last March filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission after FEC records showed that Bush's campaign paid $571,856 for security services in 2022, including $62,359 to Merritts. Campaign funds may only be used to pay family members if they are "providing a bona fide service" and "payments reflect the fair market value."

After investigating the campaign's payments to Merritts in response to another complaint last year, the Office of Congressional Ethics in October cleared Bush of any wrongdoing.

Amid reporting on a private ceremony last February, Bush's chief of staff, Abbas Alawieh, confirmed her marriage, noting in a statement that "Mr. Merritts, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a security professional, has been Congresswoman Bush's partner since before her congressional tenure and is not employed by her congressional office."

"Those who know the congresswoman personally and have followed her inspiring story know that she is a survivor of multiple forms of violence, including intimate partner violence," Alawieh added. "That she has married someone who supports her in all that she does, including as representative of the incredible people of St. Louis, is cause for great celebration."