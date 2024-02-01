“Operation Blizzard”: Texas police say they busted a small town Dairy Queen meth ring

Texas police announced last week that they had busted a methamphetamine ring operating out of a Dairy Queen based in Clifton city.

Police received word of the drug ring back in June of 2023, Delish reported. An investigation revealed that several individuals were selling meth out of a Dairy Queen in Clifton — a small town located just a few miles from Waco. Two people were arrested on Jan. 16 and eight others on Jan. 26. The arrests took place after police obtained multiple search warrants.

“This led to us finding out that these individuals were also selling drugs at other locations around Clifton. During the investigation, we uncovered additional persons who were also trafficking methamphetamines in Clifton," read a Facebook announcement from Chief of Police Chris Blanton.

He continued, “To those who may still be selling drugs in our community just know that we are always watching, we probably already have you on our radar, and you never know when it’s your door we are busting through next.”