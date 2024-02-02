"F**king a**hole”: Report reveals Biden privately unloads on “sick f**k” Trump behind closed doors

President Joe Biden has railed against former President Donald Trump in private, calling the GOP frontrunner a “sick f**k” to longtime friends and close aides, according to Politico.

The former president appeared to nearly slip during a speech on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack last month.

“At his rally, he jokes about an intruder, whipped up by the Big Trump Lie, taking a hammer to Paul Pelosi’s skull. And he thinks that’s funny. He laughed about it. What a sick …” Biden said as his voice trailed off.

But Biden has privately described Trump as a “sick f**k” who delights in others’ misfortunes, three sources told Politico.

“What a f**king a**hole the guy is,” Biden said recently about Trump, according to one of the sources.

Chris LaCivita, a spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, unironically criticized the president for his language despite Trump’s repeated attacks and smears of his opponent.

“It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately,” he told Politico. “But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies.”