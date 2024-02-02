Beyond Punxsutawney: How Groundhog Day is celebrated in other cities (with other animals)

Every Feb. 2, the legendary Punxsutawney Phil is put to the test. The furry creature either emerges from its burrow and sees its shadow – indicating winter will drag on for another six weeks – or he doesn't see his shadow, indicating spring will arrive early.
This Groundhog Day, the Phil did not see his shadow, signifying that in 2024 spring will supposedly be on its way to release us from the shackles of a dreary winter.
Since 1887, this highly unusual and quirky holiday tradition has been a staple in North American superstitions, predicting the seasons . . . even though the groundhog may be off sometimes. Let's be honest, the data says that Punxsutawney Phil has only ever been accurate 30% of the time over the last 10 years. Legend has it that he's also 137 years old, so we take all of his prognostications with a large silo of salt.
But accuracy doesn't stop people from reveling in the kitschy Pennsylvania Dutch holiday. Even the town where the holiday is held, Punxsutawney, Penn., throws a large festival annually. The holiday's origins date as far back as 16th-century Europe but it became a North American tradition when German immigrants came to the Americas in the 19th century. In modern times, we love Groundhog Day so much that it's observed in countless other cities across the continent including cities in Canada. Also, Phil isn't the only fuzzy Nostradamus with an alliterative name that claims predictive powers.
Here are many of the unexpected places all over North America that celebrate Groundhog Day:
“But it's all relative, like they said in the time of kings: 'The king is dead, long live the king,' so we're starting again with a new groundhog,” said Roberto Blondin, an organizer of the event.
Ontario: Ontario's resident groundhog meteorologist Wiarton Willie is a big deal in his hometown of Wiarton. The holiday is a major celebration, marked by the Wiarton Willie Festival for the town. There are dances, parades, ice hockey tournaments, games, and a fish fry. Typically 10,000 people attend making it one of Ontario's most popular events.
Other Groundhog Day celebrations across Canada are in Manitoba, Winnipeg, Alberta, and Vancouver Island.
