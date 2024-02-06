"The View" host says Jay-Z's Grammys speech took away from Taylor Swift's historic win

Taylor Swift took the top prize at the 66th Grammy on Sunday evening but "The View" host Alyssa Farah Griffin said some of her spotlight was taken by Jay-Z's speech calling out the Recording Academy for never awarding his wife Beyoncé album of the year.

During the talk show's Monday episode, Griffin said, "It feels like taking away from artists who are winning that night. . . . Beyoncé has been such a support system to Taylor Swift. She showed up to the opening of her Eras Tour movie, Taylor went to hers, and it felt like it was taking away from her making history that night by winning the most albums of the year.”

Before Swift's historic album of the year win at the end of the evening, Jay-Z was awarded the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for his impact and influence on music. In the speech, the rapper said directly to the Recording Academy, "[Beyonce] has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work.”

Griffin said she "didn't love" portions of his speech, noting, "This is a long-standing thing. I think the country has never gotten over that [Beyoncé] didn't win album of the year for 'I Am . . . Sasha Fierce,' and this goes back to the Taylor drama, she won for 'Fearless' that year. Objectively, I can say I think Beyoncé should've won for 'I Am . . . Sasha Fierce,'