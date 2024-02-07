On Tuesday, Republican commentator and reality television star Caitlyn Jenner sprung to the defense of Bud Light, saying that it was time for fellow conservatives to “move forward” from their boycott of the company. Jenner’s comments came after former president Donald Trump posted to Truth Social about the company, saying that the sponsored advertisement Bud Light made in collaboration with transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney was a “mistake of epic proportions” but that “Anheuser-Busch is a Great American Brand that perhaps deserves a Second Chance?”

Jenner, who came out as a transgender woman during a “20/20” television interview with Diana Sawyer in April 2015, jumped in to agree with Trump.

“As someone that worked for this incredible American company, and got to know them very well, I raced for @AnheuserBusch in the 80’s I agree with @realDonaldTrump,” wrote Jenner on social media . “Look at what the company does for so many Americans and their track record over the years. They made a huge mistake and have paid a large price. I think it is time to move forward – I am saying we should focus on big picture…agreeing with 45!”