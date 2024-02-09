Matt Gaetz sex trafficking inquiry moves forward with witness cooperation

In early 2023, a federal investigation looking into claims that Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. paid or illegally trafficked a 17-year-old girl for sexual purposes while he was serving in Congress seemed to have concluded, with the DOJ opting against any charges. But, with the cooperation of a key witness, the case is picking up again.

According to a report from The New York Times on Friday, Gaetz’s former friend and political ally Joel Greenberg — who previously told federal investigators that he had witnessed Gaetz having sex with the girl — has provided documents to the House Ethics Committee regarding the claims.

Greenberg is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence, having pleaded guilty in May 2021 to charges including sex trafficking, and is aiding in the inquiry after receiving a request from the committee. If Gaetz is found guilty of similar crimes of his own, he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.

In a statement from Gaetz spokesperson Jillian L. Wyant, she references the submitted documents as being "unreliable," adding that the news media “should not be laundering smears from people in prison.”