Nikki Haley fires back at Trump for asking where her husband is

During a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, Donald Trump — who is rarely joined by his wife Melania for campaign events — made a low blow at his opponent Nikki Haley's personal life, and she didn't take long to respond.

Speaking to potential voters, Trump went into a rant about Haley and her husband Michael, saying, “Where’s her husband? Oh, he’s away. What happened to her husband? Where is he? He’s gone. He knew.” And what wasn't mentioned in discourse on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after his comments were made, Haley was happy to fill in herself.

"Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about," she wrote in a post to X, along with a clip of Trump's tirade. "Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief."

As CNN points out, Michael Haley is deployed in Africa with the South Carolina Army National Guard in support of the United States Africa Command, his second active-duty deployment overseas. The outlet also underlines the fact that former first lady Melania Trump has not joined her husband for any public campaign events since his presidential announcement in November 2022 and has not appeared alongside him at any of his court appearances.