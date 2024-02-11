Trump makes a plea for Taylor Swift's loyalty in pre-Super Bowl post to Truth Social

With Super Bowl LVIII just hours away, former President Donald Trump seems to be spending his day in much the same way as everyone else, thinking about Taylor Swift.

In a post to Truth Social made just before noon on Sunday, Trump makes a plea for her loyalty while taking credit for some of her financing, writing, "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will. There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!"

As Politico points out, in late January, "a New York Times report that Biden’s campaign was looking to court Swift’s endorsement fueled a chain of conspiracies, including one that the NFL postseason was rigged to favor the Chiefs so Swift could deliver the endorsement in front of a massive TV audience at the game."

Swift openly endorsed Biden in 2020, but hasn't spoken up in any direct fashion about her pick this election year.