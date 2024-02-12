Over the weekend, Bob Moore, the founder of the natural food brand Bob's Red Mill, died at the age of 94. According to Nathan Diller at USA Today, Moore died of natural causes and "peacefully passed away at home."

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Founder, Bob Moore, left this world today, Saturday, February 10, 2024," the company posted in an Instagram statement. "He was 94 years old and full of the same love for wholesome foods as the day he founded Bob’s Red Mill. Bob’s passion, ingenuity and respect for others will forever inspire the employee owners of Bob’s Red Mill, and we will carry on his legacy by bringing wholesome foods to people around the world. We will truly miss his energy and larger-than-life personality."

Moore co-founded the company with his wife, Charlee — who died in 2018 — in 1978, primarily serving customers in the Portland, Oregon vicinity. The idea was, according to the company, originally "inspired by Charlee’s desire to feed their children nutritious foods." Now Bob's Red Mill sells products worldwide.

“Bob’s legacy will live on forever in all of us who had the opportunity to work with him and is infused into the Bob’s Red Mill brand," Bob's Red Mill current CEO Trey Winthrop said. "He did everything in his power to leave us on a strong path forward. All of us feel responsible and motivated to preserve his old-world approach to unprocessed foods; his commitment to pure, high-quality ingredients; and his generosity to employee owners and educational organizations focused on nutritional health.”

Moore is survived by his sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.