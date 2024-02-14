House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner (R-Ohio) called on President Joe Biden to declassify all intelligence reports related to an unnamed "serious national security threat" on Wednesday, as reported by ABC News. Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, addressed the remarks in a press briefing, assured reporters the country faced no imminent threat of attack, and confirmed that he reached out to congressional leaders. Sullivan offered no further details of the supposed threat.

According to ABC News, two sources familiar with deliberations on Capitol Hill told the outlet that the classified intelligence involved Russian ambitions to put a nuclear weapon into space — not to drop a nuclear weapon onto Earth, but rather to possibly use against satellites. "It is very concerning and very sensitive," one source reportedly told the outlet, calling it "a big deal."

"Current and former officials said the nuclear weapon was not in orbit," The New York Times reported, confirming ABC News' report. Turner's warning comes ahead of a previously planned Thursday meeting on the topic between congressional leaders and Biden's top security advisers which Turner is scheduled to attend. Sullivan said he "was a bit surprised that Congressman Turner came out today."

"We have confidence that we believe that we can and will and are protecting the national security of the United States and the American people," Sullivan told reporters at the briefing. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) confirmed he would attend the meeting and sought to "assure the American people there is no need for public alarm ... We are going to work together to address this matter as we do all sensitive matters that are classified." Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jim Himes, also on the House Intelligence Committee, told ABC News that the threat is "significant" but "not a cause for panic."

"As to whether more can be declassified about this issue, that is a worthwhile discussion but it is not a discussion to be had in public," Himes said.