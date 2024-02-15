"You're confused": Fani Willis reminds lawyers that she's not on trial to defend her personal life

Delivering pointed and deliberate testimony during a hearing to determine whether or not she had a personal relationship with a lead prosecutor in the criminal case against former President Donald Trump, potentially resulting in a conflict of interest that could interfere with the case, Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis reminded lawyers that she's not the one on trial here, Trump is.

Speaking to essentially defend her own honor, Willis fired back on the stand saying, "You've been intrusive into people's personal lives. You're confused. You think I'm on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. I'm not on trial, no matter how hard you try to put me on trial . . . I object to you getting any personal records of mine."

After waiting for the court to produce three filings against her, Willis used them as props to point out examples of the lies being lobbed her way in the hearing.

“It’s highly offensive when someone lies on you," Willis furthered

Willis maintains that her relationship with the prosecutor in question, Nathan Wade, began after she brought him on to lead the Trump prosecution, and that it's a non-issue.