Factoring in prejudgment interest, Trump could actually owe over $400 million

Tallying up all the fees and penalties heaped upon Donald Trump in fairly quick succession, he looks to owe even more on top of what's been read out in recent court decisions, such as his non-victorious NY civil fraud trial.

After the $83.3 million sum awarded to E. Jean Carroll on Jan. 26 — layered on top of the $5 million he already owes her from last year — and now the $355 million from his civil fraud trial, his grand total will increase after factoring in a 9 percent interest rate in this most recent ruling.

Faced with this financially crippling sum, Trump will likely find it more difficult than he normally would to ready an additional appeal, with New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur F. Engoron blocking him from borrowing money at any bank in New York for three years, according to The Daily Beast.

Even though he claims to be worth over $10 billion, Trump has been ranting on Truth Social about his penalties, writing that Attorney General Letitia James "punished a liquid and beautiful Corporate Empire that started in New York, and has been successful all around the world," which is indication that it's hurting him where she hit.

Celebrating her win a post to X (formerly Twitter), James writes, "This is a massive victory for New York, our nation, and everyone who believes we all must play by the same rules."