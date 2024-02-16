Taylor Swift donates $100k to family of woman killed at Chiefs parade

Singer Taylor Swift had donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed Wednesday after a mass shooting erupted near the end of a rally for the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift on Friday made two separate donations of $50,000 each to the GoFundMe established for Lopez-Galvan's family, which had reached more than $250,000 as of Friday afternoon. “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” the singer wrote along with the donation. Swift is currently dating Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs.

Lopez-Galvan, a radio DJ, was celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl win with her husband, daughter and son when she was fatally shot. The mass shooting, which injured another 22 people — including Lopez-Galvan's adult son — may have stemmed from a dispute, per the AP. Beto Lopez, Lopez-Galvan's brother, told CNN's Anderson Cooper that his sister was “a very loving, caring and devoted mother.

“We have tragic situations like this one that occur unfortunately way too often, and a lot of time individuals get lost as just statistics or numbers,” Lopez added. “She did a lot for this community and the Kansas City area, raising money for a lot of charitable events and organizations, and it’s something we’ll be very proud of forever.” Following the incident, Kelce took to X/Twitter to speak out. “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” the NFL player wrote. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."