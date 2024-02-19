John Oliver offers Clarence Thomas $1 million a year to resign from Supreme Court

A late-night comedian has offered a stunningly generous severance package for an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, should they resign within the next 30 days. John Oliver, host of HBO's “Last Week Tonight,” devoted the bulk of his Sunday night program to alleged conflicts of interest on the Supreme Court, highlighting many of the ways in which justices can receive gifts and cash without legal consequence.

Oliver underscored the long history of Associate Justice Clarence Thomas’ relationship with billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow and other wealthy benefactors who have showered Thomas with free trips in private jets and other extravagant gifts, while Thomas failed to disclose any of it. Then, Oliver made the offer to one-up these contributors, offering Thomas "one million dollars a year for the rest of your life if you simply agree to leave the Supreme Court immediately and never come back,” Oliver said, adding, "HBO is not putting up the money for this. I am personally on the hook.”

To sweeten the deal, Oliver is also throwing in a giant motorcoach worth $2.4 million, which may be extra enticing to Thomas, who has a famous affection for his own high-end vacation vehicle. Oliver says he spoke to several legal experts to ensure that this offer does not break the law.