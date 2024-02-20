"We're watching": E. Jean Carroll's lawyer says she may sue Trump for a third time after $83M ruling

E. Jean Carroll's legal team is "watching" and "listening" for any murmurs about their client from former President Donald Trump after his latest attempt to deny knowing the ex-Elle columnist, Carroll's attorney Shawn Crowley told MSNBC Monday.

Host Jen Psaki argued that Trump "came awfully close to defaming" Carroll over the weekend when he said to supporters, "Who the hell is she? Who is the woman?"

The former president "knows exactly who your client is," Psaki told the attorney, asking whether Carroll's lawyers pay attention to Trump's comments and whether they could lead to a third lawsuit.

“We certainly watch them. It’s hard not to,” Crowley replied. “Every time Donald Trump speaks, you know, I think as we said at trial many times, he has the biggest megaphone in the world, and so everyone hears them, including us and including our client, E. Jean Carroll. And as you said, what he said was absolutely a lie.”

Crowley went on to note the rulings in Carroll's two lawsuits against Trump as evidence he knows her. A jury last spring found the former president liable for sexually abusing Carroll in the mid-90s and defaming her, ordering him to pay her $5 million in damages. Another New York jury in January ordered Trump to pay the writer an additional $83 million in damages for defaming her when she went public with the accusations in 2019. "Everything he said about her over the last five years has been a lie and has been defamatory," Crowley said.

“So we’re watching, we’re listening. We had really hoped that, as I think the jury found, that $83 million would maybe be enough to convince him to keep E. Jean Carroll’s name out of his mouth," she added. "Apparently, he showed us this weekend that he really cannot control himself and that maybe it wasn’t. But, you know, we’ll see what happens as this continues to play up.”